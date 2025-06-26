Ron Cey Book Signing at Avista Stadium on July 5th

June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

It might be Jurassic Ballpark & Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium on Saturday, July 5th, but the biggest attraction that evening is likely to be a "Penguin". Six-time All-Star and 1981 World Series champion Ron Cey, who played collegiately at Washington State and for the Spokane Indians in 1971, will be signing copies of his book Penguin Power and visiting with fans before that night's 7:05 p.m. game between the Indians and Dust Devils.

Fans can bring their own copy of the book to be signed, while additional copies of Penguin Power will be for sale at the ballpark for $$$. The book signing is FREE with tickets to that night's game, which are available for purchase or calling the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

"Spokane was the launching point," Cey told the Spokesman-Review's Dave Nichols before his appearance at Avista Stadium last season. "We had a lot of terrific players. There were a lot of great Dodgers that made their way to the big leagues through Spokane. I have lots of fond memories of that park."

A third-round pick out of WSU in 1968, Cey hit .328 with 32 home runs and 123 RBI for the Indians in 1971 before earning a late-season cup of coffee with the Dodgers. The Tacoma native, who earned the nickname "The Penguin" for his slow and waddling running gait, was named to six consecutive All-Star teams from 1974-79 and finished his 17-year big league career with a .261 average (1,868-for-7,162), 328 doubles, 316 home runs, and 1,139 RBI.







