Emeralds Tally 16 Hits En-Route to Victory against Everett

June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 9-7. Eugene tallied 16 hits which ties a season high. All 9 Emeralds batters recorded a base hit. Eugene has now scored 21 runs and collected 31 hits in addition to 6 home runs in the first 2 games of this series as they have a 2-0 lead. Eugene is 3-1 to open the 2nd half.

Eugene got the scoring started for the 2nd straight game. In the 3rd inning Jack Payton crushed a 1-out solo home run. Payton's 5th home run of the year had a 98 mph exit velocity and traveled 378 feet. The next batter, Charlie Szykowny, crushed a home run of his own to give Eugene back to back home runs in the 3rd inning for the 2nd straight game. Szykowny's home run had a 102 mph exit velocity and traveled 347 as the Ems held a 2-0 lead after 3 innings.

In the 5th inning the Ems added onto their lead. With two outs Zane Zielinski smoked a double to right center field. Dayson Croes followed it up with a single to bring Zielinski home and give Eugene a 3-0 lead. It was already Croes 3rd hit of the night and his 5th in the first 2 games this week. Croes now has 9 extra base hits in his first 17 games this season with the Ems.

The AquaSox got their first runs of the game in the 6th inning. Freuddy Batista hit a 1-out single and Luis Suisbel blasted a 2-run home run to cut the deficit in half.

Josh Bostick was great in his start tonight. He ended the game going 5.2 innings and allowed just 2 runs on 4 hits. He issued only a pair of walks and struck out 5 batters. Bostick picked up his 3rd win of the season.

Eugene got the 2 runs right back from the AquaSox in the top of the 7th. Croes drew a 5 pitch walk to start off the inning. After a quick out, Luke Shliger crushed a screaming 2 run home run out to right field. It traveled 390 feet and had an exit velocity of 104 mph. It was great to see Luke get on the board with a home run, as it was his first home run since April 30th. In the bottom of the 7th Charlie Pagliarini smoked a single that scored a run and Tai Peete hit a ground ball through the right side of the infield to bring home a run. Eugene led 6-4 through 7 innings.

Eugene added on runs of insurance in the 9th inning. After a quick pair of outs, Drew Cavanaugh got the rally started with a single and swiped 2nd base. Jack Payton drew a 6 pitch walk to put a pair of runners on for Charlie Szykowny. He ripped a ball down the 1st base line and made his way into 3rd base for the triple with both runs coming home to score. That brought up Zane Zielinski who drew a 6 pitch walk. On the final pitch the ball got behind the catcher and that allowed Szykowny to score to give the Ems a 9-4 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning.

Austin Strickland threw a 1-2-3 9th inning to close out the game. He picked up his first save of the year after facing 7 batters and retiring all 7 batters to close out the game. It was another great outing for Strickland in tonight's game.

Eugene has been rolling so far this week as the offense has been absolutely lethal so far. The pitching has put together some incredible performances as well. They'll have an opportunity to clinch a series split already tomorrow night.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow evening for the 3rd game of the series against Everett. Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.