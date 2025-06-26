Even Up: Dust Devils Hold off Canadians

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Starter Ryan Costeiu gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-1 2H, 34-37) the team's longest start of the season Wednesday night, going 7.1 innings and getting enough run support for a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canadians (2-2 2H, 39-32) at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to even their series at a game apiece.

Costeiu (2-4) gave up a two-run home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning and a solo homer to start the bottom of the 8th. Otherwise, the righty put the ball in the right spots, inducing early swings and letting his defense assist in retiring 11 Vancouver batters in a row between the 3rd and 7th frames. Costeiu struck out three and walked two, giving up four hits in his second quality start, and win, in a row.

A pair of big two-out hits provided the bulk of the offense for Tri-City, beginning with DH Matt Coutney's two-run single up the middle in the top of the 3rd off of Canadians starter Gage Stanifer. C Juan Flores then came up clutch in the 6th, pulling a pitch from reliever Edinson Batista (3-2) through the left side with the bases loaded to score RF Randy De Jesus and 3B Cole Fontenelle for a 4-2 Dust Devils lead. Fontenelle would end up providing the winning hit, backing up De Jesus's 8th inning double with one of his own and extending the lead to 5-2. Vancouver then trailed 5-3 coming in to the bottom of the 9th, getting a run but not the second it needed to extend the game. Dylan Phillips picked up his fourth save of the year by getting the final five outs.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Cole Fontenelle (3-for-4, 2 2B) put up half his team's hits on the night, helping the cause from the 5 spot in the lineup. The switch-hitting infielder, new to Tri-City as of last week, has hit .308 in his first seven games as a Dust Devil.

-Matt Coutney's two-run single extended his on-base streak to 18 games. The Wetaskiwin, Alberta native, playing in his home and native land of Canada, has played in only one game in the month of June in which he did not reach base, a June 1st game against Eugene. In the month of June Coutney holds a .408 on-base percentage, hitting .286 with five home runs and 12 RBI.

-Ryan Costeiu's 7.1 inning start not only set a new mark for longest start by a Tri-City starter this year, but also a new personal best for longest outing of his career. Costeiu's previous record sat at 6.2 innings of work, coming against Vancouver on June 11th, 2022, at Gesa Stadium.

LET'S DO IT AGAIN

Tri-City and Vancouver play game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Austin Gordon (4-3, 5.59 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Dust Devils, with righty Chris McElvain (0-0, 7.56 ERA) getting the assignment for the Canadians.

Free audio-only coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting at 6:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

The Dust Devils return home after their time abroad to host the Spokane Indians for a three-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, July 1st, at 7:05 p.m. The short set ends with the annual Independence Day Fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, July 3rd, with the teams then decamping to Spokane Valley for three more games over the weekend.

