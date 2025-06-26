Tri-City, Vancouver Rained Out
June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Steady rains caused the postponement of Thursday night's game between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Vancouver Canadians at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, before a single pitch was thrown or ball hit.
The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games beginning at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday at the park known as the Nat.
Weather permitting, Friday's regularly scheduled game will go on as planned at 1:05 p.m., with Tri-City right-hander Keythel Key (2-3, 6.32 ERA) the scheduled starter against Vancouver righty Fernando Perez (4-3, 4.06 ERA).
Free audio-only coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting at 12:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.
The Dust Devils return home after their time abroad to host the Spokane Indians for a three-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, July 1st, at 7:05 p.m. The short set ends with the annual Independence Day Fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, July 3rd, with the teams then decamping to Spokane Valley for three more games over the weekend.
