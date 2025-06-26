Tri-City, Vancouver Rained Out

June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Steady rains caused the postponement of Thursday night's game between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Vancouver Canadians at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, before a single pitch was thrown or ball hit.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games beginning at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday at the park known as the Nat.

Weather permitting, Friday's regularly scheduled game will go on as planned at 1:05 p.m., with Tri-City right-hander Keythel Key (2-3, 6.32 ERA) the scheduled starter against Vancouver righty Fernando Perez (4-3, 4.06 ERA).

Free audio-only coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting at 12:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

The Dust Devils return home after their time abroad to host the Spokane Indians for a three-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, July 1st, at 7:05 p.m. The short set ends with the annual Independence Day Fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, July 3rd, with the teams then decamping to Spokane Valley for three more games over the weekend.

For tickets to the Spokane series, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

