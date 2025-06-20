Emeralds Drop 1st Half Finale to Vancouver

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 3 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 9-5 to mark the official end of the 1st half in the Northwest League. Eugene ends the half with a 31-33 record. The C's currently hold a 2-1 lead heading into the final 3 games this weekend.

The Canadians jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. Arjun Nimmala & Cutter Coffey singled before Je'Von Ward ripped a 2-out double to plate a pair of runs. The next batter, Aaron Parker, scorched a 2-run home run to extend their lead. It was Parker's 2nd home run this week.

Eugene responded quickly with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 1st. Scott Bandura led off the inning with a single and stole 2nd base. Jonah Cox drew a walk and Bo Davidson hit into a fielder's choice to put runners on the corner. Jack Payton hit a Sac-Fly to bring home Bandura on the play. A few batters later, Zane Zielinski singled to right field to cut the deficit to 4-2.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning Eugene was able to take their first lead of the night. Jonah Cox doubled to start the inning and Bo Davidson singled to put runners at first and 3rd. Jack Payton hit into a fielder's choice which allowed Cox to score and both runners were safe on the play. Charlie Szykowny drew a 9 pitch walk to load up the bases. Zane Zielinski hit into a double-play to bring another run and Dayson Croes picked up an RBI with a single to give the Ems a 5-4 lead.

Unfortunately for Eugene that proved to be their final run of the night as the C's took back the lead in the 6th inning as Carter Cunningham blasted a 2-run home run. Vancouver added 3 runs of insurance in the 8th and the Ems weren't able to get much started in the final couple of frames.

Even though the Canadians picked up the win here today, they fell short of the 1st half title as they ended in a tie with the Everett AquaSox in the standings. The AquaSox held the head to head tiebreaker so they have claimed a 1st half title in the Northwest League. Their ticket is punched to the NWL championship at the end of the season. Eugene will now look to gear up for the final 66 games of the season to try to find their way back into that championship game for the first time since 2022.

The 2nd half will now officially start tomorrow night. First pitch will be at 6:35 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound

