Tri-City Win Streak Ends at Six

June 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Neither the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-1 2H, 33-37) nor the Vancouver Canadians (2-1 2H, 39-30) scored in the first five innings of their series opener Tuesday night, but Vancouver put big swings together to bash their way past Tri-City 6-3 at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Dust Devils starter Ryan Johnson (2-3) matched Canadians hurler Jackson Wentworth in posting five scoreless innings to start his night, with the visitors striking for the first run in the top of the 6th. SS Capri Ortiz led the inning off with a single, later stealing to second and advancing to third on a groundout. 1B Ryan Nicholson then hit a fly ball deep enough to right to score Ortiz via sac fly to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. That advantage, though, would end up short-lived due to two Vancouver home runs in the bottom of the 6th that gave the C's a 3-1 lead going to the 7th. There the Dust Devils would rally for two to tie the game, beginning with a long leadoff solo homer by RF Randy De Jesus off Vancouver reliever Jonathan Todd (4-1) to make it a 3-2 game. A second sacrifice fly, this time a ball to the warning track by CF David Calabrese that scored 2B Adrian Placencia, brought the game even at 3-3 going to the stretch. Johnson continued through the 7th, with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning giving the Canadians a 4-3 lead. A second two-run home run in the 8th gave Vancouver a couple of insurance runs and Tri-City could not rally in the 9th, ending the team's six-game winning streak.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Capri Ortiz (2-for-3, BB) had the team's only multi-hit game of the night, reaching base three times and scoring once. LF Rio Foster (1-for-2, BB, HBP) also got on three times and was the only Dust Devil to reach twice off Canadians starter Jackson Wentworth.

-Matt Coutney's 6th inning double extended his on-base streak to 17 games. Coutney's streak stands as the second-longest such streak both for Tri-City in 2025 and in Coutney's career. Ryan Nicholson reached in his first 21 games as a Dust Devil, and Coutney had a 21-game on-base streak for Tri-City in 2024.

-The Dust Devils fell to 2-8 against Vancouver with the loss. The baseballers from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland have held a lead in five of their last six losses to the Canadians either in Pasco or Vancouver.

TIME TO START A NEW WINNING STREAK

Tri-City and Vancouver collide in game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Ryan Costeiu (1-4, 7.02 ERA), coming off his first win of the year, takes the mound for the Dust Devils. Righty Gage Stanifer (0-2, 3.92 ERA) will get the ball for the Canadians. Free audio-only coverage will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting at 6:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

The Dust Devils return home after their time abroad to host the Spokane Indians for a three-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, July 1st, at 7:05 p.m. The short set ends with the annual Independence Day Fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, July 3rd, with the teams then decamping to Spokane Valley for three more games over the weekend.

For tickets to the Spokane series, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

