Scull in Session: Sac Fly Gives Tri-City Walk-Off Win over Hillsboro

May 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils at the plate

PASCO - The never say die Tri-City Dust Devils (17-16) plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, with CF Anthony Scull's sacrifice fly completing a 3-2 walk-off win over the Hillsboro Hops (20-14) Tuesday night to open their six-game series at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City came in to the 9th trailing 2-1, getting a solo home run earlier from DH Matt Coutney that cut through the stiff southwesterly breeze over the right field wall to give his team a 1-0 lead in the 4th. Lefty reliever Leonard Garcia (3-2) pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 9th to give the Dust Devils one more chance to rally, and that they did. Hillsboro closer Philip Abner (0-1) came in to try for the save, having gone 5-for-5 previously in 2025 in such opportunities and not allowing a run with a game on the line. The final charge began with a one-out single up the middle by SS Capri Ortiz, putting the speedy infielder on as the potential tying run. 3B Ben Gobbel then came up and lined a ball to deep left field that ended up just out of the reach and off the glove of Hops LF Ryan Waldschmidt, rolling to the fence. Ortiz scored from first on the game-tying RBI double, and Gobbel advanced to third on the throw home. 2B Adrian Placencia was intentionally walked, bringing up Scull. The lefty hit a high fly ball deep down the right field line, with Hillsboro RF Anderdson Rojas giving chase. Rojas got to the ball and caught it just over the line in foul territory, giving opportunity to Gobbel to breeze home with Tri-City's first walk-off win of 2025.

-Starter Chris Cortez has another strong performance, throwing his first professional quality start by giving up just two runs on seven hits in six innings of work. Cortez struck out five and walked only two in his longest outing as a pro.

-Capri Ortiz had two of his team's five hits, getting a flare to fall down the left field line in his first at-bat. The 2-for-4 night marked Ortiz's fourth multi-hit game of the season. RF Randy De Jesus added a 2nd inning double down the left field line.

-The Hops outhit the Dust Devils 8-5, with all eight hits singles (six of them on the infield). Hillsboro's 11 hits in their home win over Eugene Sunday also were all singles, making it 19 singles in a row for the Hops. Tri-City, meanwhile, has three of its five hits go for extra bases (solo home run, two doubles).

-Reliever Montana Semmel made his return to the mound, throwing a scoreless 7th inning in his first appearance since April 22nd. The righty out of Stamford, Connecticut got some help from the Dust Devils defense, who turned its last of four double plays on the night to finish the frame.

