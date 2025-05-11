Suspended in Snohomish County: Dust Devils, AquaSox Finale Shelved

May 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT - The series finale between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Everett AquaSox started late Sunday afternoon at Funko Field, but it will remain in a 5-5 tie for a few weeks.

Rains came to Everett and intensified during the 3rd inning of play, in which Tri-City extended a 3-0 lead with a two-run double by 3B Matt Coutney to 5-0. Things then unraveled for the Dust Devils in the bottom of the frame, with the AquaSox tying the score before the visitors got the third and final out. The skies opened further after the inning, though, with a 30-minute delay called before the umpiring crew declared the game suspended.

RF Randy De Jesus's two-run single got Tri-City on the board, with a third run coming in an inning later on a swing by 2B Adrian Placencia with runners at the corners. The ball went off the wall in short right-center, scoring C Juan Flores. SS Capri Ortiz, who had singled, had to wait to make sure the ball was not caught and ended up tagged out near second base, making the play a fielder's choice.

Initial information indicates the Dust Devils and AquaSox will resume the game on Tuesday, June 10th, at 5:05 p.m., completing the remaining six innings before playing a likely seven-inning second game afterwards. The official schedule adjustment will be added upon final confirmation.

Tri-City now returns home to host the Northwest League-leading Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13th at Gesa Stadium. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Coordinated Care at the ballpark, as well as another Coca-Cola Tuesday.

The game can be heard and seen for free, audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and on video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live. Coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m., with a pitching matchup yet to be announced.

For tickets to the upcoming Hillsboro homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







