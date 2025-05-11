Tri-City Two Shy in Everett

EVERETT - CF Anthony Scull had another outstanding game at the plate and starter Jorge Marcheco kept the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-16) in Saturday night's matchup at Funko Field, but the Everett AquaSox (14-18) grabbed a 3-1 win to force the visitors to win Sunday for a split.

Scull provided the only run of the game for Tri-City by sending a 5th inning offering from Everett switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (2-2) over the center field wall for a solo home run, cutting the AquaSox lead in half at the time and bringing the score to 2-1. The lefty outfielder also singled and walked twice, reaching base in all four plate appearances. Marcheco (3-2), meanwhile, went five innings and gave up three runs on five hits, seeing his scoreless innings streak end at 20. The crafty righty struck out four, holding down an offense that scored early and often the day before. Reliever Sandy Gastón followed with three strong and scoreless frames, allowing only two hits and striking out six while walking none to give his squad a chance. The Dust Devils did get the potential tying runs aboard in the 9th via a single by RF Randy De Jesus and a walk to SS Arol Vera, but that ended up as close as Tri-City would get to a comeback.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-LF Rio Foster legged out a 1st inning infield single in his full return to action, a day after he served as the designated hitter in his first action in a week. C Juan Flores reached base twice to help the cause, both times getting hit by a pitch.

-The solo blast by Anthony Scull moved the Dust Devils to 29 home runs so far on the season, good for a three-way tie (Brooklyn Cyclones, Lake County Captains) for 4th amongst the 30 High-A teams in Minor League Baseball.

-Tri-City holds a record of 3-4 on Saturdays this season, having one more game than series played due to a schedule conflict in Eugene. The Dust Devils have so far been best on Fridays (a 4-2 record) in 2025.

GOING FOR ANOTHER SUNDAY ROAD SPLIT

Tri-City and Everett clash in the series finale of their six-gamer at 4:05 p.m. Sunday late afternoon at Funko Field. Right-hander Keythel Key (0-2, 5.73 ERA) will get his second start of the week for the Dust Devils, looking to avenge a Tuesday defeat, while righty Evan Truitt (1-2, 4.98 ERA) goes to the bump for the AquaSox.

Broadcast coverage, available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 3:45 p.m.

Tri-City returns home after the game to host the Northwest League-leading Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13th at Gesa Stadium. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Coordinated Care at the ballpark, as well as another Coca-Cola Tuesday.

For tickets to the upcoming Hillsboro homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

