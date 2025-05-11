C's Drop Series Finale in Dramatic Extra Inning Affair

SPOKANE, WA - In a potential game of the year candidate, the Canadians dropped their series finale to Spokane 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon. Vancouver had two late inning leads but failed to put away the Indians.

Both starting pitchers dueled through six innings in this one, with Juaron Watts-Brown pitching his best game of the season for Vancouver. He fired six scoreless innings, allowing just two singles while striking out 10. He left the game in line for his first win of the year, but instead settled for a no-decision.

The C's scored first in the top of the 7th inning, using three straight hits to start the inning from Nick Goodwin, Je'Von Ward, and Alex Stone. Vancouver scratched across two runs thanks to sacrifice flies from Hayden Gilliland and Arjun Nimmala.

As was the case all week, Spokane's offense responded right away after a Canadians run-scoring inning. After Watts-Brown exited the game, JJ Sanchez entered and gave up a single and two-run home run to tie the game at two entering the 8th.

The C's would load the bases again in the 8th, with Jackson Hornung scoring on a sacrifice fly from Stone to make it 3-2 Vancouver. Once again, the Indians responded with a run on four hits in the home half of the frame. Chay Yeager was able to prevent further damage, getting out of a bases-loaded, no out situation to keep the game tied at three.

In the 9th, the Canadians loaded the bases for the third straight inning and appeared to be poised to score a run on a hard ground ball off the bat of Hornung. Sean Keys was hit by the batted ball on his way to second, preventing the run from coming in from third base. Spokane would get out of the inning without allowing Vancouver to take the lead.

After the C's failed to cash in the top of the 10th inning, Spokane won the game on a walk-off deep fly ball that dropped in between Hornung and Ward.

With the loss, the C's fell to 15-18 on the year, five games back of first place Hillsboro. The Canadians return home and host the Everett AquaSox next week, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm on Tuesday night. Canadians baseball can be listened to all season long on Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.







