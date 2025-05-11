Hillsboro Walks All over Eugene in 10-4 Series-Clinching Win

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops celebrated Mother's Day 2025 at Hillsboro Ballpark on Sunday with one of their best offensive showings of the year. Hillsboro drew 14 walks and picked up 11 hits, in their 10-4 series-clinching victory over Eugene. Druw Jones and Junior Franco each reached base five times and J.J. D'orazio reached base four times as all nine Hops' batters drove in at least one run and drew one walk in the win.

Esmerlin Vinicio was making his second start of the week against Hillsboro and after a scoreless first inning, he ran into major control issues in the second. Both teams stranded a runner at second in the first, but then Hillsboro took control in the second inning.

Vinicio retired the first batter he faced in the second and then proceeded to walk six consecutive batters and got chased from the game. Ryan Waldschmidt then had an RBI infield single that scored the fourth run of the inning, but Demetrio Crisantes grounded into an inning-ending double play. Hillsboro led 4-0 after two.

The NWL leading hitter, Bo Davidson doubled home a run in the third and then Quinn McDaniel had an RBI-single to bring Eugene a little closer, but the 3-2 deficit would be as close as they could get.

The Hops on-base parade continued in the third inning as the first three batters all singled, loading the bases with nobody out. Junior Franco picked up an RBI and Cristofer Torin an RBI with a bases loaded walk that added two more Hops' runs.

Hillsboro kept the run streak going in the fourth and fifth innings, making it four straight innings with a run scored while extending the lead to 10-2.

Eugene used seven pitchers in the game and walked a combined 14 Hillsboro hitters. The Hops had 11 hits in the game, all singles to go along with 14 walks. Nate Savino and Ricardo Yan pitched out of the pen after Yordin Chalas's three innings. Savino threw two scoreless innings and got the win, making him 3-0 with Hillsboro and Ricardo Yan pitched the final four innings to record his first professional save.

Despite leaving 13 runners on base, Hillsboro was 6-for-19 with runners in scoring position, a .375 mark. With the series win, the Hops have still not lost a series in 2025 and they have a 3.5 game lead in first place in the Northwest League.

The Hops will hit the road for a six-game set with the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:30 with the pregame show starting at 6:15 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







