You Can't Catch Me: Devils Walk off in Series Opener

May 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, Wash. - Baseball may seem like a slow game to some, but the ability to make split-second decisions, to read and react quickly can often be essential to success in the grand old game.

Leading 2-1 entering the last of the ninth and with lefty closer Philip Abner (0-1) carrying a streak of five consecutive converted saves to the mound, the Hops (20-14) saw their fortunes turn on a dime as the Tri-City Dust Devils (17-16) turned two hits and an ill-timed catch in deep right field into a 3-2 victory Tuesday night.

After retiring Juan Flores on a bang-bang play at first after a grounder deep in the shortstop hole, Abner surrendered a line single to center field to speedy Capri Ortiz. Ben Gobbel followed with a blast to left field that eluded the glove of Ryan Waldschmidt who fell as the ball glanced off his mitt and went all the way to the wall. Ortiz slid home safely as the relay throw to the plate glanced off catcher Kenny Castillo and Gobbel raced to third base.

After walking leadoff batter Adrian Placencia intentionally, the Hops opted to pitch to the left-handed hitting Anthony Scull. The son of Cuban baseball royalty, Scull lifted a 2-2 Abner pitch deep to right field, hooking into foul territory. Anderdson Rojas gave chase and caught the ball at the warning track in foul territory. Unfortunately, with only one out in the inning, that allowed Gobbel to score easily from third with the game-winning run.

Rojas had to make a split-second decision: fair ball or foul? if the former, then no choice but to catch it. The latter? Let it drop and live for another pitch. Unfortunately, he chose wrong and the Devils picked up their first walk-off win of the season.

Tri-City took the lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run to right into a howling breeze by Matt Coutney. It was the seventh home run allowed this year by Hillsboro starting pitcher Daniel Nunez, who had one of his better outings, limiting the Dust Devils to three hits over 4 2/3 innings, while working around four walks with three strikeouts, allowing just the one run.

Hillsboro evened the score with a run in the top of the fifth. Druw Jones beat a throw to first after Gobbel made a diving stop of his ground ball down the third base line. The Hops centerfielder stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Jansel Luis punched a single through the left side of the Devils' drawn-in infield.

The Hops parlayed another stolen base into a go-ahead run in the sixth when Torin walked, swiped second, raced to third on Waldschmidt's deep fly to center and came home on a Demetrio Crisantes sacrifice fly. Scull kept Crisantes off the bases with a full-speed diving catch in right center.

Tri-City starting pitcher Chris Corttez, a second-round pick out of Texas A&M making his pro debut in Pasco this year, completed a career-high six innings, allowing seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The righty from Las Vegas registered several fastballs that topped 100 mph on the Gesa Stadium radar gun.

Hillsboro had numerous scoring chances in this game, putting the leadoff runner aboard seven times in the first eight innings. Not only could the Hops not deliver that key blow for a multi-run inning (eight hits, all singles), but Tri-City turned four double-plays to limit the damage.

Likewise the Devils had their due, loading the bases in the fifth and putting runners at second and third with one out in the sixth. But Eli Saul and Carlos Rey eachj got big punch outs of Ryan Nicholson and Gobbel respectively to end those threats.

Jake Smith, who has pitched at Tri-City in every season since the switch to High-A ball in 2021--the only player to do so in the Northwest League--loaded the bases with walks in the eighth inning, only to strike his way out of it, fanning the side by getting Angel Ortiz and Jones to whiff back-to-back to keep the Hops from bolstering their slim lead.

Leonard Garcia (3-2) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of K's to lower his season ERA below one.

Jones and Ben McLaughlin each had a pair of hits for the Hops. Carlos Rey retired all seven batters to face him with three strikeouts.

Tri-City's bullpen contingent of Montana Semmel, Smith and Garcia limited Hillsboro to one hit and no runs over the final three innings. Semmel was pitching for the first time since leaving the field at Hillsboro Ballpark with an injury on April 22.

The Hops and Dust Devils meet for game two of the six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Pregame airtime is 6:15 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







