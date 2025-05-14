Homestand Preview: May 20-25 vs. Tri-City

May 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tuesday, May 20th - Education & Businessperson's Special Day Game

Morning baseball is back at Avista Stadium! Move your business meeting to the ballpark and come have a fun educational experience while cheering the Indians to victory. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. Education Day is proudly supported by the City of Spokane, Lydig Construction, MultiCare, Your Local Ford Dealer, Pepsi, and Taco Bell.

First Pitch - 11:05 a.m. | Gates Open - 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 21st - Country Western Night

presented by Coors Light & K102 Country

Howdy, Indians Fans! Wear your favorite cowboy hat for a boot scootin' good time at the ballpark. Enjoy line dancing instruction and country concert ticket giveaways courtesy of Coors Light!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 22nd - $10K Grand Slam Night

Feeling lucky? If a Spokane Indians player hits a grand slam home run at any point during the game, one lucky fan will win $10,000. Sign up at the game for your chance to win!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 23rd - Jurassic Ballpark & ZOOperstars! Night

Take a step back in time, because it's Jurassic Ballpark Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life. Also, the ZOOperstars will make their way to Spokane for a night of hilarious inflatable antics and outrageous fun for all ages! Plus, kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 24th - Storybook Princess Night

presented by The UPS Store & Rock 94 1/2

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 5:09 p.m. | Gates Open - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 25th - Dollars in Your Dog & Grandparent's Day Game

presented by nomnom & 103.9 BOB FM

Treat Grandma and Grandpa to a special day at the ballpark. We'll be celebrating all the amazing grandmas, grandpas, and grandparent figures in attendance all game long. Also be sure to come hungry! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash and other great prizes. A total of $2,000 will be available to win courtesy of nomnom! Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along during the game to win great prizes! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field, with Grandma & Grandpa of course!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.







