Spokane Takes Game 1 in Eugene

May 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 1 of the series to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 3-1. The Ems are now 16-18 on the season.

Spokane jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of inning number 1. Jared Thomas doubled on the 2nd pitch of the game and he was able to get into 3rd base on a sac-bunt attempt. With 2 outs, Andy Perez hit a bunt single to push home the run.

Eugene got on the board in the 3rd inning. Jack Payton and Cole Foster singled to start the inning and were able to advance to scoring position on an error. Bo Davidson rolled over on a pitch to the 2nd baseman but it was more than enough to bring home Payton and tie up the game at 1-1.

Spokane reclaimed the lead in the top of the 6th. Aidan Longwell & Cole Messina led off the inning with back-to-back home runs against Shane Rademacher to extend their lead to a pair of runs. Rademacher exited the game with 2 outs in the inning. Brayan Palencia took over and it took just 1 pitch to get out of a jam with a pair of runners on.

That proved to be the final pair of runs in the ballgame as the Emeralds fell by a final score of 3-1. Eugene had opportunities in the game but ended up going 1-10 with runners in scoring position and stranding 8 total base runners.

Eugene now falls 2 games below .500 with a 16-18 record.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Josh Wolf on the mound.

