Montes Walks Off Tri-City In 12

May 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Lazaro Montes and the Everett AquaSox walked off the Tri-City Dust Devils in 12 innings at Funko Field on Wednesday night in front of 1,266 fans.

Everett broke the scoreless draw during the bottom of the second inning. Carson Jones brought home the game's first run on an RBI groundout, and Brandon Eike hit a run-scoring single to give the Sox an early 2-0 lead. One inning later, the AquaSox added their third run as catcher Freuddy Batista hit an RBI groundout with the bases loaded.

Making his first Funko Field start of 2025, right-handed pitcher Marcelo Perez had an excellent performance. The 25-year-old alumni of Texas Christian University threw three shutout innings, allowing only one singular hit while striking out five. Perez also walked only one batter.

Tri-City scored their first run in the top of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Arol Vera hit an RBI groundout. The Dust Devils failed to score again until the top of the eighth inning when Matt Coutney hit an RBI single, shaving Everett's lead to one run. In the top of the ninth, the Dust Devils tied the game as Vera drilled a solo homer to right center field, sending the game to extra innings. It was Vera's first home run of the season.

The teams exchanged runs in the 10th and 11th innings to keep the game going. With the AquaSox down to their final out in the bottom of the 10th, Tai Peete smacked an RBI double to tie it up. Then, in the bottom of the 11th, Charlie Pagliarini knocked an RBI double of his own to continue the contest.

The Dust Devils threatened in the 12th inning but a great throw by Peete and a perfect relay by Emerson nabbed the runner home, keeping the game tied heading into the bottom of the inning.

Montes ultimately served as the hero of the game in the bottom of the 12th inning, hitting a walk-off single to right field. Colt Emerson scored on the play, giving Everett the win.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 5 10 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 6 8 1

WIN: Ben Hernandez (2-0) LOSS: Leonard Garcia (2-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Marcelo Perez (3.0), Shaddon Peavyhouse (3.0), Tyler Cleveland (2.0), Charlie Beilenson (2.0), Ben Hernandez (2.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Chris Cortez (5.0), Max Gieg (1.1), Dylan Phillips (3.2), Leonard Garcia (1.1)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Arol Vera (1)

ATTENDANCE: 1,266

TIME: 3 hours, 36 minutes

