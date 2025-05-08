Hops Escape Late Eugene Rally, Hold on for 4-3 Win

May 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Daniel Eagen made his last start in an 11am game at Hillsboro Ballpark on April 24th and started off that game with an immaculate inning. Today, in an 11am game against Eugene he would turn in another great performance, recording the win and striking out seven over 5.2 innings. After his five-RBI game last night, Demetrio Crisantes followed it up with two more RBI today to extend his league-leading RBI total to 26 on the year. The Hops took game three of the series 4-3 and now have a 2.5 game lead over Spokane for first place.

Eugene got out to a hot start against the Hops' ace, getting three hits in the first inning, but would only get one run home in the first. That would turn out to be the only run that Eagen allowed over 5.2 innings.

Ryan Waldschmidt walked to leadoff the fourth inning and ended up stealing both second and third base before scoring the Hops' first run of the game on a throwing error. With the game tied and Demetrio Crisantes at third, Jansel Luis picked up an RBI with the infield in, a single through the right side that gave Hillsboro a 2-1 lead. Josh Wolf lasted four innings for Eugene, allowing three hits and two earned runs, but walked four.

The Hops had two walks and two singles in the fifth against reliever Austin Strickland, including Ryan Waldschmidt's fifth straight at-bat with a walk. Demetrio Cristantes hit a single that landed in front of the left fielder Jonah Cox and rolled all the way to the wall. Both runners scored and the Hops extended their lead to 4-1.

Daniel Eagen threw 90 pitches over 5.2 innings and gave way to Sam Knowlton who recorded the final out of the sixth. He came back out for another inning and tossed a scoreless frame.

Eugene was trailing 4-1 entering the eighth inning and they loaded the bases with just one out against Jorge Minyety. James Tibbs was having a day off and not in the lineup so the Emeralds would turn to him as a pinch hitter in the eighth. The 13th pick in last years draft drew a walk off Edgar Isea on a borderline called ball to bring home the second run of the game for Eugene. With the bases still loaded, Jack Payton sent a drive to the warning track for a sacrifice fly to bring the Em's within one. Isea walked the 10th batter of the game to again load the bases with two outs, bringing in Hayden Durke. Durke got the Emeralds' leadoff batter Bo Davidson to groundout, conserving the Hops' one-run lead.

After Hillsboro loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning and didn't score, Durke came back on looking to secure the save. He continued his fantastic season and sent the Emeralds down one-two-three to end the game.

Hillsboro stole seven bases in the game and Anderdson Rojas had three hits in the win.

The Hops are now 4-2 against Eugene this year. Game four of the series between Hillsboro and Eugene will be tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.

Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2025

