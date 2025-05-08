Emeralds Lose 2nd Straight in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Hops by a final score of 4-3. Hillsboro now holds a 2-1 series lead over the Ems.

Eugene pushed home a run for the 3rd straight game this week. On the first pitch of the game, Bo Davidson hit a triple down the right field line. Jonah Cox was able to hit him home on the 2nd pitch of the at-bat. He shot a single out to right center field for his 12th RBI of the season.

The Hops took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. Ryan Waldschmidt & Demetrio Crisanted started off the inning with a pair of walks. On a double steal, the throw from Jack Payton missed over the head of Thomas Gavello and allowed the first run of the game to score. Jansel Luis hit home the 2nd run of the frame with a single out to right field to give them the 1 run lead.

In the bottom of the 5th the Hops added on another pair of runs off the bat of Demetrio Crisantes. He had 5 RBI's last night and has continued his red-hot start at the plate for Hillsboro. The Ems trailed 4-1 through the first 5 innings.

The Ems cut the deficit to just 1 run in the 8th. They loaded up the bases with 1-out after 2 walks and a hit by pitch. James Tibbs III came in as a pinch hitter and was able to draw a walk to bring home the 1st run of the frame. The next batter, Jack Payton, hit a sac-fly RBI to right field to give the Ems their 2nd and final run. The Hops took a 4-3 lead into the 9th inning.

The Ems couldn't complete the late inning comeback as they fell in the 9th inning 1-2-3. Eugene now falls to 15-15 on the season and 3 games out of 1st place.

The Emeralds will get ready for the 4th game against the Hops tomorrow night. Josh Bostick gets the starting nod with first pitch set for 6:35 PM

