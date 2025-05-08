Tri-City Forces Extras in Everett, Falls in 12

EVERETT - Down both a pair of runs and to their last four outs the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-14) found a way to force Wednesday night's contest with the Everett AquaSox (12-17) to three extra innings, but Everett handed Tri-City a 6-5 defeat to even the series at a game apiece.

3B Matt Coutney started the late charge with a two-out RBI single in the 8th inning that scored 1B Ryan Nicholson, who got aboard via a one-out walk, to make it a 3-2 game. SS Arol Vera then evened the game an inning later with a leadoff home run to right in the top of the 9th. The Dust Devils then scored their automatic runner in the first two innings, with the AquaSox matching and forcing the game to the 12th. There the visitors could not get their runner in, while Everett RF Lazaro Montes sent a seeing-eye single through the right side off a pitch from Tri-City reliever Leonard Garcia (2-2) to score SS Colt Emerson and end the game. AquaSox reliever Ben Hernandez (2-0) got the win in relief by pitching the final two innings for the home side.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Arol Vera finished 4-for-5 on the night, driving in three runs in his best offensive performance of the season. The switch-hitting Venezuelan had struggled to start the year, going 4-for-41 at the plate before Wednesday's offensive explosion. The great day at the plate raised Vera's batting average from .098 to .174.

-Starter Chris Cortez went five innings in a no-decision, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out four. The prized pitching prospect of the Los Angeles Angels retired nine of the final ten batters he faced, steadying the ship after giving up runs in both the 2nd and 3rd innings. Reliever Dylan Phillips went 3.2 innings in a longer relief outing, getting the game to extras and getting within one more pitch of grabbing Tri-City the win.

-The game went 3 hours, 36 minutes, the second-longest game by time elapsed for the Dust Devils. Tri-City went a minute longer in a 10-inning game, won by the Dust Devils in Eugene on April 10th.

IT'S ALREADY THURSDAY

Tri-City and Everett square off in game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Funko Field. Right-hander Logan Britt (1-0, 7.53 ERA) is the announced starter for the Dust Devils with another righty, Ashton Izzi (0-0, 0.00 ERA), getting the nod for the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

Following the series, Tri-City returns home to host the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13th at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Coordinated Care as well as another Coca-Cola Tuesday.

For tickets to the upcoming Hillsboro homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

