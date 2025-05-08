Crisantes' Two-Homer Game Powers Hops to Win

Hillsboro, OR - Despite leading the league in batting average and being second in total hits, the Hops were dead last in the Northwest League in home runs entering play on Wednesday. The Hops and Emeralds squared off for the fifth time 2025 at Hillsboro Ballpark and Demetrio Crisantes would have his first career two home run game. The Diamondbacks' number two prospect went deep in both the sixth and seventh innings en route to the Hillsboro win.

Eugene starter Shane Rademacher came into the game having allowed just one run over 25 innings this season (0.38 ERA). The only run he allowed this season came against the Hops and they would add to that total on Wednesday. The Hops got eight hits and four runs off Rademacher who threw 90 pitches over six innings.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, with Eugene tallying a run on a James Tibbs groundout and the Hops getting one on a Jansel Luis single.

Eugene would again post a threat in the second inning against Casey Anderson as he walked four straight Em's batters. He picked off Scott Bandura at first base for the first out of the inning, but Bo Davidson continued his hot hitting with a two-RBI single to extend the lead for the road team.

The Hops stole two bases in the third inning and got a sacrifice fly from Jansel Luis to draw a little closer, but still trailed 3-2 entering the middle frames. Anderson and Rademacher both posted zeroes in the fourth and fifth innings, with Anderson pitching five innings and Rademacher completing six.

Ryan Waldschmidt walked to lead off the sixth inning, sending Demetrio Crisantes to the plate. Crisantes, who already had a hit in the game off Rademacher and would face him for the third time in the game. That proved to be costly for Eugene, as the Hops' second baseman took Rademacher deep for the first home run he has allowed all season long. The go-ahead two-run shot gave Hillsboro a one-run lead, 4-3.

Nate Savino was the first played called upon out of the Hillsboro pen and continued his great High-A debut season. Savino threw two scoreless innings to keep his ERA at 0.00.

The very next inning, Crisantes came up with two runners on base and on the first pitch he saw from Brayan Palencia, Demetrio hit his second homer of the game. This time, a three-run homer bringing his team leading RBI total to 24 on the season.

Carlos Rey came into the game in the eighth inning and Eugene loaded the bases with nobody out. Rey got a double play that scored a run, but then Eugene would load the bases again with two outs. Philip Abner, the Hops closer came in for Rey and struck out Charlie Szykowny to end the threat.

Abner stayed on in the ninth inning and despite allowing a single and walk, he would close the door and record his fourth save in as many tries.

Eight of the nine Hillsboro batters recorded a hit in the game, with Crisantes' three-hit game and five RBI leading the way.

Hillsboro and Eugene will meet for an early morning game tomorrow with first pitch at 11:05am and the pregame show starting at 10:50am on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.

