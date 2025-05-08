Indians Win Back-And-Forth Affair over Canadians

May 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







In a game with five lead changes, 16 runs, and 23 hits, it was an assuming balk that proved the difference in Spokane's 9-7 win over the Canadians in front of xxxx fans at Avista Stadium for Smokey Bear Night. After drawing a one-out walk in the eighth inning, Tevin Tucker advanced to second on a stolen base before a pair of balks from Vancouver reliever Chay Yeager allowed Spokane's second basemen to score the go-ahead run as the Indians (15-14) rallied for their third straight win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jared Thomas continues to cause chaos atop Spokane's lineup. The former Texas Longhorn stole two bases, scored three runs, and reached base four times to boost his average to .330-the third-best mark in the Northwest League.

Braylen Wimmer connected on a two-run homer-his third of the season-and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI, and a walk. The 24-year-old is tied for the NWL in doubles with nine and also ranks among the circuit's top 10 in hits (30), extra-base hits (12), and stolen bases (10).

Alan Perdomo, Hunter Omlid, and Welinton Herrera combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of relief out of the Indians bullpen to close out the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (5-6), Redband (3-2), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (5-5), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, May 8th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancovuer RHP Fernando Perez (0-2, 6.00) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (2-2, 3.00)

Promotion - Cafecitos de Spokane Night presented by Longhorn BBQ & KXLY 4 News Now: Join us as we celebrate Spokane's vibrant Latin American and Hispanic community! For the first time this season, Indians players will be wearing specialty Cafecitos de Spokane jerseys that will be auctioned off later in the season to benefit the Unión Futbol Club. Plus, kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

