C's on Losing End of Back and Forth Thriller

May 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA - Wednesday's game started off a lot like Tuesday's did, with Adrian Pinto hitting another leadoff home run - his first of two- to give the C's an early lead. After six lead changes through the middle innings, the Spokane Indians pulled ahead for good in the 8th to win their second straight game to start the series.

After Pinto's leadoff homer, Spokane quickly answered back with a run against Canadians starter Kevin Miranda in the home half of the frame. They tacked on two more runs in the 2nd inning to take a 3-1 lead heading into the 3rd. The C's got one run back in the top of the 3rd after using a walk and two singles - the last of which being an RBI knock for Sean Keys - to cut the lead to 3-2.

After Spokane added one run in the 4th inning, Vancouver put up a crooked number in the top half of the 5th. After Pinto doubled and was thrown out while trying to reach third to open up the inning, the C's had four consecutive runners reach thereafter. Arjun Nimmala walked to start the rally, followed by a single from Victor Arias. Keys then delivered one of the biggest hits of the game, a two-run triple to right-center field that gave him three RBI in the contest. Cutter Coffey followed with a double, bringing in Keys and giving the Canadians a 5-4 lead.

Spokane would answer right back in the home half of the 5th, scoring two runs to snatch the lead right back 6-5. The back and forth action would continue in the 6th inning, starting with a leadoff single by Je'Von Ward. Adrian Pinto then stepped up and hit his second home run of the game - and 7th of the season - to put the C's ahead 7-6. The Caucagua, Venezuela native is now tied with Everett slugger Lazaro Montes atop the Northwest League leaderboard. The homer would be as close as Vancouver would come to victory, as Spokane scored one in the 7th to tie and two in the 8th to earn the victory 9-7.

Yondrei Rojas worked one inning in relief in the 6th inning, allowing one walk and striking out two in his first appearance as a Vancouver Canadian. Chay Yeager (L, 2) took the loss for the C's after giving up two runs in the 8th inning. With the loss, the Canadians dropped to 13-16 on the season, having lost three straight contests. With first place Hillsboro winning earlier tonight, Vancouver now sits four games out of the Northwest League lead.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:35 with righthander Fernando Perez on the mound for Vancouver against left handed starter Michael Prosecky for Spokane. Vancouver Canadians baseball can be listened to all week long on the Sportsnet 650 alternate feed.

