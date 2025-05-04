Series Split Secured With Shutout Win

May 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon after shutting out the Hillsboro Hops 6-0, their second such win of the season.

The scoring started early for the C's, as they used three hits and a walk to put a trio of runs up on the board in the first inning. The big hit was Cutter Coffey's 2-run double, driving in his 14th and 15th RBI of the young season.

Vancouver would use an error, two hits, and an RBI groundout to score another three runs in the 3rd inning to take a 6-0 lead. Sean Keys delivered two RBI singles, driving in Coffey both times.

The C's pitching staff had a bounce back game after giving up 17 hits in yesterday afternoon's loss. Grant Rogers (W, 2-0) fired 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing two hits and two walks. Pat Gallagher came on in relief and pitched 2.1 innings scoreless, striking out three without allowing a hit or walking a batter.

No runs were scored after the third inning, as Vancouver cruised to the win in their quickest game of the week (2:13). Chay Yeager came on for the 9th inning and worked a 1-2-3 inning to end the game.

The Canadians look to win the series against the Hops tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. on a White Spot Family Fun Sunday and Star Wars Day. Jackson Wentworth has the ball for the Canadians, with Ricardo Yan toeing the slab for the Hops. Canadians Baseball can be listened to all season long on Sportsnet 650 and Bally Sports Live.

