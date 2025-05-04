Force Not with C's in Close Loss

May 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - In a game where offense was hard to come by, the Vancouver Canadians lost a tightly contested game 2-1 at the hands of the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

The C's struck first in this one, with Victor Arias scoring Carter Cunningham on an RBI groundout in the 3rd inning. Vancouver starter Jackson Wentworth was magnificent, throwing five hitless and scoreless innings while walking three and striking out two. He exited the game in line for the victory, but instead settled for a no decision.

Vancouver led 1-0 until the top of the 7th inning, when the Hops scored two runs thanks to an RBI double - their first and only hit of the game - and another after a throwing error to fall behind 2-1. Edinson Batista (L, 0-1) was saddled with the loss after giving up both runs (one earned) over two innings.

Bo Bonds was effective in relief again, striking out three while completing two hitless innings and walking just one. The Canadians offense managed only three hits, with their last coming in the 5th inning. They did manage six walks and were hit by two pitches, leading to ten men being left on base in the contest.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 13-14 on the year. They hit the road to play the Spokane Indians [COL] at Avista Stadium starting on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with Juaron Watts-Brown toeing the slab for the C's against Spokane lefthander Konner Eaton. Canadians Baseball can be heard to all season long on Sportsnet 650.

