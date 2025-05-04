Everett Belts Four Homers in 10-8 Victory

May 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: The Everett AquaSox offense continued having an outburst of power during the concluding game of the series against the Eugene Emeralds, hitting four home runs while securing a 10-8 victory and a series split.

Michael Arroyo, the Seattle Mariners' No. 7 prospect, kick started the scoring in the third-at bat of the game, delivering a solo home run over the right field wall. Eugene tied the game in the bottom of the second by exchanging a solo home run of their own as Quinn McDaniel powered a baseball past the fences.

Arroyo continued damaging Eugene pitching in the top of the third, blasting a fly ball beyond the left field wall for his second home run of the game. His two home runs doubled his season tally to four while raising his RBI total to 11. Everett held a two-run lead until the top of the fifth inning courtesy of strong pitching by Evan Truitt.

Everett increased their lead to five runs in the top of the fifth. After Charlie Pagliarini hit a leadoff single and Brandon Eike doubled, Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson pulled a towering fly ball to right field for his second home run of the season. Emerson's homer was his second in his last three games, and he is now hitting .260 on the season.

Truitt concluded his outing from the mound at the end of the fifth. The Charleston Southern University alumni tossed five innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits while striking out three and walking two. Truitt's one earned run is the least he has allowed in a start during his professional career thus far.

In the top of the sixth, the AquaSox added another pair of runs courtesy of Tai Peete - the Seattle Mariners' No. 12 prospect. Peete hit a no-doubt, two-run home run to right field, providing the Frogs an 8-1 lead. However, a string of hits across the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings allowed Eugene to shave Everett's lead down to three runs.

Leading 8-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Everett put a duo of runners on base as Freuddy Batista was hit by a pitch and Pagliarini walked. Coming through to pad the lead was the Seattle Mariners' no. 6 prospect, Jonny Farmelo, who pulled a sharply hit ground ball down the first base line. Kicking his legs into high-gear, Farmelo cruised the base paths to record a two-run triple, providing the AquaSox a 10-5 advantage.

Eugene added their sixth run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but their scoring efforts finished there. Right-hander Gabriel Sosa closed the door on the Emeralds in the bottom of the ninth, collecting the final three outs of the game to secure the 10-8 AquaSox victory.

Across their last three games, the AquaSox smacked nine home runs and outscored the Emeralds 27-11. They also outhit Eugene 34-28 during the six-game set.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home for a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning Tuesday night! Game one begins at 7:05 p.m. on May 6. Make sure to get your tickets for the series now as promotions include a blue t-shirt giveaway for Funko Friday and Star Wars Night on Saturday featuring Postgame Fireworks. Additionally, our limited-edition Star Wars jerseys from the theme night will be auctioned off online! Times and dates of the auction are to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.