AquaSox Host Season-High 4,013 Fans

August 22, 2025

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox' Jacob Denner in action(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox, playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers, fell to the Spokane Indians 10-2 in front of a season-high 4,013 fans at Funko Field on Friday night.

Malmö took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Charlie Pagliarini hit into an RBI fielder's choice, but the lead did not last long as Spokane threaded together a 10-run top of the second. Of the ten runs, only two were earned. The Oat Milkers added their second run in the bottom of the second as Brandon Eike hit a sacrifice fly to score Tai Peete, who doubled.

Neither team scored beyond the end of the second frame as the Indians locked down their 10-2 victory. Malmö threatened in the bottom of the seventh as Brandon Eike doubled and Carter Dorighi singled, but a sliding catch from Indians left fielder Tommy Hopfe eliminated the spark.

From the mound for the Oat Milkers, Jacob Denner threw four consecutive shutout innings, and Ben Hernandez added two more scoreless frames. Denner struck out a pair and Hernandez struck out one. Throwing a clean top of the ninth was Oat Milkers infielder Milkar Perez, who allowed no hits.

In the batter's box for Malmö, six different players tallied a base hit and the duo of Eike and Peete each doubled.

Additionally, Seattle Mariners ninth ranked prospect Felnin Celesten walked to extend his on base streak to 17 games between Single-A Modesto and High-A Malmö.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E SPOKANE INDIANS 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

10 11 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 6 4 WIN: Braxton Hyde (2-3) LOSS: William Fleming (0-2)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Hyde (5.0), Denton (2.0), Rivera (1.0), Pacheco (1.0) EVERETT PITCHING: Fleming (1.1), Denner (4.2), Hernandez (2.0), Perez (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: Messina (7) EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 4,013 TIME: 2 Hours, 27 Minutes

