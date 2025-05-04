A Pitchers' Duel in Pasco: Spokane Outlasts Tri-City

May 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Jorge Marcheco

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Jorge Marcheco(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Runs were hard to come by Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium, where the Spokane Indians (13-14) manufactured a late marker to take a 1-0 series finale win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-13) and split the Inland Northwest rivals' six-game set.

Both starters, Jorge Marcheco for Viñeros de Tri-City and Albert Pacheco of Spokane, threw six-inning scoreless gems with identical final lines (6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 Ks). Marcheco retired the first eight Indians he faced, only facing one batter with a runner in scoring position on the day. Pacheco, meanwhile, allowed a runner to reach in four of his six scoreless frames but did not face a runner at second base or closer to home. Both received no-decisions, though, with scoreless 7th innings from the Viñeros' Dylan Phillips (1-1) and the Indians' Hunter Omlid (3-0) taking it to the 8th inning without a run.

Spokane struck in the 8th, getting a leadoff single from C Jesus Ordoñez. Tevin Tucker pinch-ran for him, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt from late sub RF E.J. Andrews, Jr. After a strikeout, the lineup turned over to leadoff man CF Jared Thomas, so far the most potent offensive threat for the Indians. He sent a Phillips pitch through the left side, with Tucker scoring the lone run of the game. Tri-City got runners on in the 8th and 9th but could not get either home, with Spokane closer Welinton Herrera getting the final three outs for his sixth save.

NOTAS DE VIÑEROS

-Marcheco ended up making a strong case for Northwest League Pitcher of the Week honors, throwing 12 scoreless frames in his two outings. The righty combined to strike out 14 Indians, walk just one hitter and allow only five hits, confounding Lilac City batters with his control and changing of speeds.

-The game took place in two hours and three minutes, the shortest game by time of the season for the Dust Devils. The game time matched Spokane's second shortest game of 2025, with manager Robinson Cancel's team playing their third game of the year in two hours, flat.

-Tri-City had five hits on the day, one each from the fifth through nine spots of the order. Both teams each left five runners on base, another indicator of how closely Sunday's game was played.

OFF TO EVERETT

The Dust Devils hit the road Monday to prepare for a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox, making their first 2025 visit to Funko Field. The first three games, Tuesday-Thursday, have a 7:05 p.m. start time before a 1:05 p.m. Friday afternoon matinee. Another 7:05 p.m. start has been scheduled for Saturday, with a 4:05 p.m. late Sunday afternoon game closing out the series.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show 20 minutes before first pitch. Tuesday's broadcast will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tri-City then returns home to host the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13th at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Coordinated Care as well as another Coca-Cola Tuesday.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the upcoming Hillsboro homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.