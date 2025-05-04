Emeralds Split Series against Everett

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped the series finale by a final score of 10-8 to the Everett AquaSox. It was a series split for Eugene as they took 3 out of 6 games.

Everett got the scoring started in the top of the 1st inning. Michael Arroyo hit a solo home run to give the frogs a quick 1-0 lead. It didn't take long for the Emeralds to respond as Quinn McDaniel hit a solo shot of his own to tie up the game at 2-2 in the 2nd inning. McDaniel now has 3 home runs on the season.

Michael Arroyo hit his 2nd home run of the night in the top of the 3rd inning to give Everett a 2 run lead. In the top of the 5th inning Colt Emmerson hit a 3 run home run to extend Everett's lead to 5 runs. In the 6th inning Tai Peete hit a 2 run shot to give them an 8-1 lead in the 6th inning.

The Ems kept fighting as they pushed home 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. Zane Zielinski brought home Quinn McDaniel on a single. Onil Perez followed it up with a groundout that scored Bandura and Bo Davidson hit a single right after to score Zielinski and cut the deficit to 8-4.

In the bottom of the 7th inning James Tibbs III mashed a solo home run. It was Tibbs 3rd home run of the year. In the 8th inning the Frogs added an important pair of insurance runs as Jonny Farmelo tripled to plate 2 runs. In the bottom of the 8th inning Thomas Gavello scored to cut the lead to 10-6 through 8 innings.

The Ems made things incredibly interesting in the bottom of the 9th. Scott Bandura doubled to score their first run of the night and Zane Zielinski hit another RBI-Single to cut the lead to just 2 runs. Onil Perez was the game tying run at the plate but he couldn't reach base as Everett won by a final score of 10-8.

The Emeralds picked up another series split here at home, and now sit at 14-13 on the season and 2 games out of first place.

The Ems will now enjoy a day off tomorrow before getting ready to open a 6-game series on the road against the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM

