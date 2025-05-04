Viñeros Impede Indians, Vamoose with Second Straight Win

PASCO - DH Adrian Placencia hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game, quickly nullifying an early deficit for the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-12) and aiding his team in a 3-1 win over the Spokane Indians (12-14) Saturday night in front of 2,012 fans at Gesa Stadium.

The switch-hitting Placencia took Spokane starter Michael Prosecky (2-2) over the left field wall from the right-hand side, a day after he had homered to right field from the left-hand side on the first pitch he and his team saw. His run ended up the first of two in the bottom of the 1st inning, as CF Alexander Ramirez came through with another two-out RBI hit to score 2B Capri Ortiz and give Viñeros de Tri-City a 2-1 lead. Starting pitcher Austin Gordon (2-1) and the bullpen did the rest from there, not allowing a run in the Indians' final eight at-bats. Tri-City added a third run in the bottom of the 5th when 3B Ben Gobbel, who had walked to get aboard and stolen second base, scored on a Spokane fielding error to make it 3-1. Relievers Max Gieg and Sam Ryan followed Gordon with two scoreless innings each, with each striking out four and Ryan securing his first save of 2025.

NOTAS DE VIÑEROS

-Tri-City pitching has been sharp throughout the first five games of the series, striking out 55 and issuing only 11 free passes (10 BB, 1 HBP) for a 5-to-1 ratio. The hurlers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland have offered the fewest walks (101) and hit-by-pitches (18, tied with Eugene) in the Northwest League through 26 games, paired with the highest number of strikeouts (269).

-Adrian Placencia has thrived in the leadoff spot for the Dust Devils/Viñeros/Rooster Tails in 2025, hitting .311 in 12 games with three home runs, nine RBI, three doubles and two triples. Adding in ten walks taken at the top of the order, the native of Santiago in the Dominican Republic has an impressive slash line (.436 on-base percentage/.667 slugging percentage/1.103 on-base plus slugging).

-The 3-1 victory flipped a numerical pattern that had appeared in the series. Tri-City had won by six runs in its first two wins of the series (7-1 Tuesday, 8-2 Friday) while Spokane had won back-to-back games by a 3-1 score. The Viñeros victory clinched the team at least a split of the six-game series, with the home nine going for the series win in the finale.

GET AWAY TO GESA STADIUM

Tri-City and Spokane meet up for said series finale at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium, where it's Get Away Day presented by Legends Casino. The Viñeros Weekend continues as well, leading up to Monday's Cinco de Mayo holiday. It's also a rematch of Tuesday's pitching matchup, a battle of "checo"s between Viñeros right-hander Jorge Marcheco (3-1, 2.70 ERA) and Indians left-hander Albert Pacheco (2-2, 7.59 ERA). Marcheco won the first by throwing a six-scoreless inning quality start with nine strikeouts, in a continuance of his great start to 2025.

Free broadcast coverage (video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app) of the game begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 1:10 p.m.

The Dust Devils then travel west to Everett to take on the AquaSox at Funko Field in a six-game set beginning Tuesday, May 6th before returning home to host the Hillsboro Hops a week later on Tuesday, May 13th.

For tickets to the Sunday afternoon matinee with Spokane, the upcoming Hillsboro homestand, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

