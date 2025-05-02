C's Drop 'Nooner to Even Series

May 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians dropped their second game in a row to the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] 7-4 Friday afternoon after the Diamondbacks affiliate used 17 hits to even up the series at two.

Fernando Perez (L, 0-2) allowed three runs through his first four frames, giving up eight hits but limiting damage over the early portion of the game. The Canadians were held hitless through the first three innings, but scored in the home half of the fourth thanks to a leadoff double by Aaron Parker - one of four times he reached - and an RBI single from Cutter Coffey to make the game 3-1.

After the Hops scored in the top of the fourth, the game would tighten up in the bottom half of the frame. The C's used three hits, including a two-run double by Alex Stone, to make things 4-3 Hillsboro. That's as close as Vancouver would come; the Hops would use a three-run sixth inning to pull away for good.

The Canadians scratched one more run across in the bottom of the eighth inning after Nick Goodwin drove in Eddie Micheletti with a double, bringing things to the eventual final score of 7-4.

With the loss, Vancouver falls under .500 with a 12-13 record while the Hops improve to a Northwest League-best 15-10. Canadians Baseball continues tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. with Grant Rogers toeing the slab against Hillsboro starter Yordin Chalas. Catch all the action on Sportsnet 650 and Bally Sports Live.

