Shane Rademacher Strikes out Career High 10 as Ems Win 3rd Straight

May 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-5. Eugene has now won 3 straight games over Everett and are currently tied for 1st place in the Northwest League.

It was a scoreless start to tonight's game. Shane Rademacher put together another incredible performance. Rademacher has already been named the Northwest League pitcher of the week twice this season, but he was able to put together a new career high on the mound. Rademacher struck out 10 while allowing just 4 base hits and not giving up a single run. His start to the season has been near perfect, and he still hasn't given up a run on the mound in his first 4 starts.

In the bottom of the 6th the Ems were able to open up the scoring. Charlie Szykowny ripped a double down the left field line and Quinn McDaniel singled to put runners on the corners. Scott Bandura shot a single up the middle to bring home Szykowny. Bandura has now opened up the scoring for the Ems in consecutive nights.

The inning didn't stop there for the Emeralds. A wild pitch brought home McDaniel on the play and Onil Perez drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. Scott Bandura also scored on a wild pitch to give the Ems a 3-0 lead through 6 innings.

Everett's bats exploded for a big 8th inning. The first 3 runners of the inning singled to load up the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch brought home Michael Arroyo for the first run of the game for Everet. The next two batters hit singled to tie up the game and Brandon Eike hit a sac-fly RBI to give Everett a 4-3 lead.

Eugene immediately answered back with a 3 run 8th inning. Scott Bandura started off the inning by getting hit by a pitch and stealing 2nd base. A few batters later Onil Perez singled to tie up the game at 4-4. With 2-outs, Bo Davidson tripled to right field to give Eugene the lead. He was also able to score on a wild pitch that gave Eugene a 6-4 lead after 8 innings.

In the top of the 9th Carson Jones blasted a solo home run off of Ian Villars to cut the lead to just 1 run. Villars settled in nicely and retired the next 2 batters via ground outs to give the Ems the 6-5 win.

Eugene has now rattled off 3 straight wins to open up the series against Everett. They'll now have the opportunity to win their 2nd series of the season if they can find a win in the next 3 games.

Cale Lansville will be on the mound tomorrow for Eugene. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

