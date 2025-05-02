Middle Innings Doom C's in Loss

May 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians dropped back to .500 with a 12-2 loss to the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Thursday night at The Nat, the largest deficit in a loss they've suffered so far this season.

Hillsboro started the scoring with a two-out run in the second, but top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala slugged his league-best sixth homer of the season with two away in the third to tie the game 1-1.

That score lasted all of five pitches into the fourth. Ryan Waldschmidt clubbed a lead-off solo shot, the first of nine Hops to come to the dish in the inning and one of the three runs they scored. Two walks and two hits led to another three runs in their half of the fifth before the C's manufactured a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Carter Cunningham and Victor Arias walked, Cunningham went to third on a fly out then scored on a ground out from Aaron Parker.

Down 7-2, the Canadians would receive the proverbial nail in the coffin in the sixth. After two quick outs, the Hops rattled off five consecutive hits to score four runs and lead 11-2. They added one more in the seventh to complete their output on the night while the C's went quietly the rest of the way to lose 12-2.

Nimmala's homer was a part of a two-hit performance from the 19-year-old. He has a hit in seven of his last eight games played and leads the roster with 27 hits on the year. Cunningham and Brennan Orf also reached twice. Of note: Hayden Gilliland - who made his professional debut yesterday as the DH and delivered a two-RBI single for his first pro hit - became the first C's position player to pitch since May of 2024 when he was called upon in the ninth. He stranded a lead-off bloop single and has a career ERA of 0.00 to go with his .500 batting average.

Vancouver won't have to wait long to attempt a bounce back. The C's square off with the Hops in a FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.