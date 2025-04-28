Comeback Canadians Cash in for Series Split

EVERETT, WA - The Canadians came alive in the ninth inning at Funko Field late Sunday afternoon, ultimately winning a thriller 9-8 in 10 innings. The extra inning contest was the first such game of the year for the C's.

Vancouver got off to a great start in the series finale. Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala hit his fifth home run of the season - and third in as many days - to give the visiting club a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, the C's used three hits - including an RBI double by Cutter Coffey and an RBI single from Carter Cunningham - to jump ahead 3-0.

Momentum shifted towards the AquaSox in the bottom half of the 3rd. They scored two runs then added three more in the fourth. Canadians starter Grant Rogers had his roughest turn of the year, allowing all five runs on six hits and three walks across 4.1 innings.

The C's made the game 5-4 in the fifth inning after an error allowed Nimmala to reach, with Alex Stone driving him in with a sacrifice fly to center field. The game stayed that score for the next three innings until the AquaSox added an insurance run with a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Down 6-4 in the ninth, Nick Goodwin's single started the frame. Following a strikeout, Victor Arias and Nimmala both singled to load the bases. After another batter was retired, the Canadians were down to their last out. Cunningham worked a walk to make it a one run game, bringing Brennan Orf to the dish. The Wildwood, MO native waited for the perfect time to collect his first hit of the series, a bases clearing double down the left field line. That sent things to the bottom of the ninth with an 8-6 Canadians lead.

The Frogs rallied to score two runs in the home half of the frame, punctuated by a run-scoring triple by #2 Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes. Kai Peterson struck out the next batter to send things to extras.

In the tenth inning, a couple of quick outs set things up for Eddie Micheletti with the placed runner at third base. The former Virginia Tech Hokie hit a high fly ball off the right-center field wall for a run-scoring double to give the C's the lead.

Peterson went back to work in the bottom of the 10th, using two pop outs and a ground out to secure the wild 9-8 victory. With the win, the Canadians salvaged a series split and improved to 10-11 on the season.

After an off-day Monday, Canadians Baseball continues Tuesday night at home against the Northwest League-leading Hillsboro Hops [AZ]. Jackson Wentworth toes the slab at 7:05 p.m. Tune in to the action via the Canadians Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Sports Live.

