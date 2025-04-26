C's Trounced in Everett

April 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - In a game that was firmly in hand from the early innings, the Vancouver Canadians dropped the fourth game of their week-long series 12-3 to the Everett AquaSox [SEA]

Everett scored three in the 1st, one in the 2nd, and five more in the 3rd to jump ahead 9-0. Canadians starter Kevin Miranda (L, 2-2) went 2 2/3 innings and allowied seven runs on six hits and one walk.

The Canadians scratched across a run in the top of the 5th inning, but the Frogs immediately answered with three more runs in the home half of that frame. Vancouver used five total pitchers, with the last two - Julio Ortiz and Aaron Munson - completing scoreless outings.

Arjun Nimmala hit a two-run homerun in the 9th inning - his third - giving him his first three-RBI game in High-A. Despite the tough loss, Jacob Wetzel had himself his best game of the season, collecting a single, double, and two walks.

The C's committed two errors defensively and also had their first ejection of the year - Irv Carter was thrown out after exchanging words with Everett leadoff hitter Michael Arroyo after hitting him with a pitch.

Vancouver falls to 8-11 on the year, as the AquaSox improve to the same record. Canadians Baseball continues tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. with righthander Fernando Perez toeing the slab against switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cjintje for Everett.

