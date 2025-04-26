Dust Devils Force Extras, Fall to Hops

HILLSBORO - Down to their final out and trailing by two the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-10) found a way to tie the game and force the Hillsboro Hops (13-7) to extra innings, but there Hillsboro scored the run needed in the bottom of the 10th to hand the visitors a 4-3 defeat at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The winning run, automatic runner Anderdson Rojas, scored when 2B Adrian Placencia's throw to first on a grounder to his right went wide and out of play, an error giving Rojas home plate and the Hops a walk-off win. Tri-City never would have made it to a 10th inning without Placencia, though, whose two-out, two-run double to deep right tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the 9th. The Dust Devils first scored in the 7th inning on an RBI single by C Alberto Rios, who scored along with 3B Ben Gobbel on Placencia's game-tying two-bagger after both singled to extend the game. Reliever Leonard Garcia (2-1) got a tough-luck loss, not giving up a hit or putting a runner on base in his inning-plus on the mound.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Rios (2-4, RBI, R) led the Tri-City offense with a multi-hit game, his first of 2025. RF Randy De Jesus, 1B Ryan Nicholson, and CF Joe Redfield added hits for the Dust Devils, with Nicholson's 1st inning infield single pushing his on-base streak to 19 games.

-The visitors from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland covered eight innings in the game with just two pitchers, starter Carlos Espinosa (5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 4 Ks) and reliever Logan Britt (3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K), setting up the bullpen well for Sunday's series finale.

-A Tri-City alum made his MLB debut today: reliever Jose Fermin, who served as a high-leverage relief arm for the squad in the second half of the 2024 season. The big righty threw a scoreless 7th inning for the Los Angeles Angels in their 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins Saturday in Minneapolis, nabbing his first two strikeouts as a big leaguer. Fermin, a native of Payita, the Dominican Republic, went 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA in the Northwest League in 2024, saving three games and amassing an over 4/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (56 Ks/13 BB). He is the 17th Dust Devil since the High-A Angels era began in 2021 to make it to the Show.

GOING FOR A SPLIT SUNDAY

The series finale for the six-gamer between Tri-City and Hillsboro gets a 1:05 p.m. start time Sunday afternoon at Hillsboro Ballpark. Right-hander Austin Gordon (0-1, 5.25 ERA), who took the loss Tuesday night, looks to even the score and help the Dust Devils get a series split. The Hops have announced righty Yordin Chalas (0-1, 7.27 ERA) as their starter, with RHP Ricardo Yan expected behind him in a piggyback setup.

Broadcast coverage, to which you can listen live for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿Following the game Tri-City returns home to take on their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, in a six-game series beginning Tuesday night, April 29th at 6:30 p.m. For tickets to games in the Spokane series, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

