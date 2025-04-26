AquaSox Crush Three Homers in 12-1 Win

April 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox offense burst out during Friday night's game against the Vancouver Canadians, powering three home runs in a 12-3 routing at Funko Field.

After Michael Arroyo was hit by a pitch and Colt Emerson doubled, Freuddy Batista hit a 391-foot home run to right center field. Batista has homered in consecutive games and holds a seven-game hitting streak. Charlie Pagliarini extended the Frogs' lead to 4-0 in the very next inning, hitting a home run of his own.

The AquaSox split the game wide open in the bottom of the third, plating five runs to jump ahead 9-0. Lazaro Montes knocked an RBI double, and with the bases loaded Anthony Donofrio hit a bases-clearing double.

Putting the game out of reach for good was Axel Sanchez, who drilled a three-run home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the fifth inning to provide the AquaSox a sizable 12-1 lead. Sanchez's home run was his first of the year.

Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Hawks impressed from the mound, throwing five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed six hits and three walks while notching one strikeout. Pitching in relief, right-hander Allan Saathoff threw two scoreless innings and allowed only one hit.

Vancouver made a late push as Arjun Nimmala hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, but it was to no avail as Elijah Dale secured the final outs of the game to secure the Frogs' 12-3 win.

