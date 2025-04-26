AquaSox Crush Three Homers in 12-1 Win
April 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox offense burst out during Friday night's game against the Vancouver Canadians, powering three home runs in a 12-3 routing at Funko Field.
After Michael Arroyo was hit by a pitch and Colt Emerson doubled, Freuddy Batista hit a 391-foot home run to right center field. Batista has homered in consecutive games and holds a seven-game hitting streak. Charlie Pagliarini extended the Frogs' lead to 4-0 in the very next inning, hitting a home run of his own.
The AquaSox split the game wide open in the bottom of the third, plating five runs to jump ahead 9-0. Lazaro Montes knocked an RBI double, and with the bases loaded Anthony Donofrio hit a bases-clearing double.
Putting the game out of reach for good was Axel Sanchez, who drilled a three-run home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the fifth inning to provide the AquaSox a sizable 12-1 lead. Sanchez's home run was his first of the year.
Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Hawks impressed from the mound, throwing five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed six hits and three walks while notching one strikeout. Pitching in relief, right-hander Allan Saathoff threw two scoreless innings and allowed only one hit.
Vancouver made a late push as Arjun Nimmala hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, but it was to no avail as Elijah Dale secured the final outs of the game to secure the Frogs' 12-3 win.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from April 26, 2025
- C's Trounced in Everett - Vancouver Canadians
- Tri-City Turns Tables, Holds off Hillsboro - Tri-City Dust Devils
- AquaSox Crush Three Homers in 12-1 Win - Everett AquaSox
- Tri-City Wins Thriller, Hops Strand 10 on Base - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.