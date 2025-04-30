Emeralds Edge AquaSox in Series Opener

EUGENE, OR: Bo Davidson's two-out RBI single scored pinch runner pinch-runner Zane Zielinski with the game-winner as the Eugene Emeralds scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off 3-2 win over the AquaSox. It was the first meeting of the year between the two clubs. It was the third time in the last five games that the AquaSox have been unable to protect a ninth-inning lead.

The AquaSox opened the scoring in the fifth. After Eugene starting pitcher Cesar Perdomo walked Brandon Eike, Jonny Farmelo hit a towering two-run homer to center, giving the AquaSox a 2-0 lead. For Farmelo, one of the top Seattle Mariners prospects, it was his first game of the season.

Eugene answered in the seventh, with reliever Jordan Jackson on for Everett. Quinn McDaniel, the Emeralds' second baseman, crushed a solo homer to center, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The ninth inning brought drama. In the bottom of the ninth, Everett turned to Gabriel Sosa who retired the first two batters. Then, with the AquaSox one out away from a series opening win, trouble started. Scott Bandura walked, and Onil Perez followed with another walk. Zielinski entered the game to run Perez, and Thomas Gavello delivered a clutch single to right, scoring Bandura to tie the game at 2-2. Gavello stole second, and after Cole Foster walked to load the bases, Davidson laced a line drive to left. Zielinski scored the winning run as the Emeralds walked off with a 3-2 victory.

AquaSox starting pitcher Nick Payero turned in six scoreless innings at the outset. He scattered six hits, walked one and struck out four while throwing just 63 pitches. It was the third consecutive start in which Payero has gone six innings.

The AquaSox finished the game with five hits. Lazaro Montes was 2-for-4.

