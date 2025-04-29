Outfielder Jonny Farmelo Assigned to AquaSox

April 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that outfielder Jonny Farmelo has been assigned to the High-A Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League.

Farmelo, a 20-year-old from Centreville, Virginia, was drafted with the No. 29 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Mariners. Chosen directly out of high school, the left-handed hitting, right-handed throwing Farmelo currently stands as the No. 6 prospect in the Mariners organization and the No. 92 prospect in all of baseball as ranked by MLB Pipeline.

Rehabbing from a non-contact torn ACL in his right knee that kept him sidelined since June 11, 2024, Farmelo has yet to appear in a game this season. His assignment to Everett comes as a promotion, having yet to appear in a game above the Single-A level of professional baseball. He will make his AquaSox debut tonight, playing centerfield and hitting in the lead-off spot.

He made his professional debut with the Single-A Modesto Nuts on April 5, 2024. Across 46 games played with Modesto, Farmelo hit .264, collecting 47 base hits, 10 doubles, three triples, and four home runs. He drove home 25 runners, drew 36 walks, and swiped 18 bags. Top performances included a four-hit, three-double performance on May 24, 2024, against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, and four games where Farmelo tallied three base hits.

With Farmelo's assignment to the AquaSox, Everett's roster now contains 5 of the Mariners' top 10 prospects. He joins infielder Colt Emerson (No. 1), outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 2), infielder Michael Arroyo (No. 7), and pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 9). The 5 players are also all ranked within the Top 100 prospects in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline.

