Hillsboro Hops Release New Stadium Renderings and Amenities, Revealing a Game-Changing Experience

April 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, Ore. -The Hillsboro Hops today released three new architectural renderings (New Ballpark Hub | Hops), offering a new look at the team's future home-an innovative stadium currently under construction and slated to open for the 2026 season. The team also unveiled a suite of transformative amenities that promise to significantly enhance both the fan experience and player facilities, setting a new standard for minor league baseball. The stadium is on track for completion in December 2025. Crews recently completed structural steelwork, and they have begun the enclosure as well as interior walls.

"This ballpark will be a regional centerpiece, where fans can enjoy the best experience in minor league baseball," said K.L. Wombacher, President and General Manager of the Hillsboro Hops. "For players, it's a major league-quality facility that will be the best in baseball. For the region, it's a year-round destination that will drive premier events and economic growth for decades to come."

Exciting new amenities

Fans can look forward to a dramatically enhanced game-day experience, including a 360-degree wraparound concourse, a beer garden and a dedicated food hall with six dining options. The ballpark has been reoriented for the sun at the backs of fans, providing a fully shaded seating bowl. A 32-foot canopy will provide shelter from rain and sun, creating a comfortable, all-weather venue for baseball, concerts, festivals and community events.

The total seating capacity will be 6,000 for baseball games and up to 7,000 for concerts and other events. A new premium club level will include a climate-controlled 9,000 square foot lounge offering upscale views, chef-inspired food, padded high-back seats and multiple bars. The concourse level will offer a variety of seating options designed to accommodate every kind of fan, including:

Padded Club seats with extended leg room

4-tops that include swivel chairs and half-moon tables

Family berm tickets for $8

Infield and Homeplate suites offering private group experiences

The Hops' new ballpark will have a state-of-the-art sound system and an LED video board that will be four times larger than the current display. New Ballpark Hub | Hops

For players and coaches, the stadium is being built to meet Major League Baseball's updated facility standards. New amenities include expanded clubhouses, dining areas, weight rooms, indoor batting tunnels with 16-foot ceilings and dedicated facilities for female players, coaches and umpires.

"The Hillsboro Hops' new ballpark is a premier venue-not just for baseball, but for the entire region's sports and event landscape," said Jim Etzel, Chief Executive Officer of Sport Oregon. "It's the kind of bold investment in infrastructure and experience that strengthens Oregon's economy and reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment."

Collaborative vision and funding

The new stadium is the result of a strong public-private partnership that reflects the region's commitment to sports, community and economic growth. The $150 million project is backed by private and public funding sources: The Hops' ownership group is contributing $112 million, the City of Hillsboro is contributing $18 million via lodging taxes, the Oregon Legislature has committed $15 million, Washington County is providing $8 million and Explore Tualatin Valley is contributing $2 million. The facility was designed by a team led by Populous and SRG, with Mortenson overseeing construction.

Economic and community impact

Construction is projected to generate $190 million in local economic output, including almost 1,000 jobs, according to an ECONorthwest study. Once open, the ballpark is expected to contribute $64 million annually to the local economy, including 50 full-time, year-round jobs and 380 seasonal jobs that will pay about $20 million in wages.

