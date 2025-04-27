Everett Falls Saturday Night, Vancouver Homered Four Times In Their 10-1 Victory

April 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 10-1 in front of 2,517 fans at Funko Field on Saturday night.

In the bottom of the first inning, Colt Emerson singled with one out. The very next batter, Luis Suisbel, knocked an RBI double to right field. Suisbel's double was his third of the season and it provided Everett with an immediate 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, infielder Sean Keys smacked a three-run home run to provide the Canadians a two-run advantage. They padded their lead further in the top of the fifth inning as Cutter Coffey hit a two-run home run to right center field.

During the top of the sixth, Arjun Nimmala, the No. 1 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, hit a three-run homer to center field. Nimmala's home run was his fourth of the season, and he has now homered in consecutive games. Vancouver scored their final two runs in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of Carter Cunningham, who hit a two-run long ball.

Making his second start at Funko Field, switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje threw four innings of three-run baseball. He gave up four hits, walked three batters, and struck out three.

Everett did not score any more runs beyond the first inning as Vancouver secured their second win this series.

R H E VANCOUVER CANADIANS 0 0 3 0 2 3 2 0 0

10 9 1 EVERETT AQUASOX 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

1 5 3

WIN - Chay Yeager (1-1) LOSS - Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-1) Save - Nate Garkow (1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Cijntje (4.0), Jackson (2.0), Wainscott (2.0), Sosa (1.0) VANCOUVER PITCHING: Perez (4.0), Yeager (2.0), Garkow (3.0)

VANCOUVER HOME RUNS: Sean Keys (2), Cutter Coffey (3), Arjun Nimmala (4), Carter Cunningham (1)

ATTENDANCE: 2,517 TIME: 2 hours, 13 minutes

