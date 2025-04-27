Emeralds Drop Series Finale in Spokane

Spokane, WA - The Emeralds lost the series finale to Spokane by a final score of 9-6. The Ems split the 6-game series in Spokane but finished out the 12-game road trip with a 7-5 record.

Spokane jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. The first two base runners of the frame reached and Skyler Messinger hit Jared Thomas home on the Sac-Fly RBI. In the bottom of the 2nd Spokane added onto their lead. Jesus Ordonez and EJ Andrews Jr started off the inning with walks. Ems starter Josh Wolf was able to get the next two hitters to strike out swinging and had a chance to get out of the inning without giving up a run. Jared Thomas stepped into the box and quickly faced a 3-0 count. He had the green light and hit a 3-run home run to give Spokane a 4-0 lead through 2 innings.

In the top of the 6th inning the Emeralds were able to get on the scoreboard. Jonah Cox reached on an error to start the inning and Charlie Szykowny got hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on. Jack Payton worked a 5 pitch walk to load up the bases and bring the game-tying run to the plate. After Scott Bandura looked at a couple of strikes, he delivered a hard ground ball that snuck through the right side of the infield to bring home a pair of runs and cut the lead to 4-2.

Spokane brought in a new pitcher to try to work out of the jam. Alan Perdomo retired the first two batters via a popup and a strikeout. Onil Perez was due up and on the first pitch he ripped a single to left field to score both Jack Payton and Scott Bandura and tie up the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the 6th inning Spokane got all four of those runs back. After a quick couple of outs, Ryan Vanderhei loaded up the bases with 3 straight walks. The Emeralds brought in Austin Strickland to get out of the tough jam but gave up a grand slam to Aidan Longwell to give Spokane an 8-4 lead after 6 innings.

In the bottom of the 8th inning Spokane scored on an RBI-Triple from Jared Thomas to extend their lead to 9-4 after 8 innings.

In the top of the 9th inning the Emeralds gave Spokane a brief scare. Onil Perez singled with 1-out and Guillermo Williamson crushed a home run to right field for his first of the season. The home run had an exit velocity of 110 mph and traveled 393 feet. Bo Davidson doubled right after but the rally stopped there as the Emeralds fell by a final score of 9-6.

The Ems will now get ready to head back to Eugene after their long 12-game road trip. The Emeralds went 7-5 on the trip including a series win against the Canadians. Eugene will be back in action on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

