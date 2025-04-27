Dust Devils Shut out Hops for the Second Time in Series Finale

(Hillsboro, OR) - After battling back and forth all series, the Hillsboro Hops split the six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. In the Sunday afternoon series finale at Hillsboro Ballpark, the Hops offense fell flat, taking the 3-0 loss against the Dust Devils.

Yordin Chalas was the starting pitcher in a bullpen game for the Hops, going up against Austin Gordon for the Dust Devils.

In the top of the first, centerfielder Joe Redifled hit a double to right field, scoring on a throwing error committed by Chalas. The Dust Devils tacked on another run in the second as second basemen Capri Ortiz started the inning with a single to right field. Ortiz stole second and reached third on a ground out. Another hit drove in Ortiz to make it 2-0 with the Dust Devils up.

Chalas threw 2.2 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits. He struck out three and walked two. Sam Knowlton pitched one out, getting the hitter to line out to center field. Ricardo Yan pitched 4.1 innings for Hillsboro. He walked four batters, gave up three hits, and struck out three. Eli Saul pitched .2 innings, and Phillip Abner pitched the ninth.

Tri-City added an insurance run in the ninth, stringing together three singles off of Abner to stretch the lead to 3-0.

On the mound for the Dust Devils, Austin Gordon pitched six shutout innings, striking out five and giving up only two hits. Max Gieg took over in the seventh, delivering two scoreless innings while giving up only one hit. Jake Smith pitched a clean ninth to secure the win.

At the plate, right fielder Angel Ortiz was the only one in the Hops lineup with a hit through the first 7.2 innings - with two singles - before third basemen Anderson Rojas broke through with a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth. A groundout ended the inning before the Hops could further threaten the Dust Devils' lead.

For Tri-City, Austin Gordon (1-1) earned the win, Max Gieg recorded the hold, and Jake Smith locked down the save. Yordin Chalas (0-2) took the loss for Hillsboro.

The Hops will travel to Vancouver for a six-game series against the Canadians beginning Tuesday, April 29. Coverage starts with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live, with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

