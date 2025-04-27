Indians Slam Emeralds 9-6 in Series Finale

April 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Aidan Longwell broke open a tie ballgame with a grand slam off the Coors Light Caboose as the Indians topped the Emeralds, 9-6, in front of 2,375 fans at Avista Stadium for the Dollars in Your Dog Day Game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Longwell's grand slam was the second for Spokane this week (Jesus Ordonez - 4/23) and helped the Indians recover after they coughed up a 4-0 lead in the top half of the sixth inning. The former Kent State standout is now second on the Indians in both RBI (15) and extra-base hits (7).

Jared Thomas continued to make his case for Northwest League Player of the Week, finishing the game 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, two walks, three runs, and four RBIs.

Michael Prosecky turned in another stout effort for the Indians, striking out five and allowing just one earned run over five innings to lower his ERA to 2.86.

GO CHIEFS GO: The Chiefs are back in action at the Spokane Arena tonight for Game 2 of the WHL Western Conference Championship. Puck drop against the Portland Winterhawks is at 5:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at spokanechiefs.com or by calling (509) 535-7825.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-5), Redband (1-1), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (3-3), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 6th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS: Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be donated to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!

