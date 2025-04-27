Emeralds Outlast Indians in Extra-Inning Affair

April 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







A tense back-and-forth affair saw the Emeralds strike for three runs in the 10th inning as they topped the Indians, 6-3, in front of 3,840 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Holiday Heating + Cooling + Electric.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jared Thomas led the way offensively for Spokane with two hits and two RBI. The former Texas Longhorn has reached base safely in all 20 games this season and ranks among the circuit's top five in average (.342), OBP (.453), OPS (.934), hits (27), runs (16), and total bases (38).

Caleb Hobson had two hits including an RBI triple while EJ Andrews and Tevin Tucker both reached base twice.

McCade Brown continued his early season mastery of NWL hitters with three scoreless innings against the Emeralds. The big right-hander out of Indiana has yet to allow an earned run while posting a 15 K/4 BB mark in four starts totaling 11 innings.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-5), Redband (1-1), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (3-3), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, April 27th vs. Eugene - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Eugene RHP Josh Wolf (1-1, 8.38) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (2-1, 3.18)

Promotion - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game: Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes. $2,000 will be up for grabs! Be sure to stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

