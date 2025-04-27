Thomas Gavello's No Doubt Home Run in Extras Lifts Emeralds to 3rd Straight Victory

April 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane, WA - The Emeralds picked up their 3rd straight win tonight against Spokane by a final score of 6-3. Eugene now has an opportunity to win their 4th straight and steal a 2nd consecutive road series.

Spokane jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning. EJ Andrews Jr started off the inning with a walk and a couple of batters later Caleb Hobson hit a triple to bring home the run. It didn't take long for the Emeralds to respond as they pushed home a run in the top of the 4th inning. Charlie Szykowny led off the inning with a single to left field. Quinn McDaniel followed it up by drawing a walk and Scott Bandura hit Szykowny home on an RBI-Single out to left field to tie up the game at 1-1.

Spokane reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the 5th inning, With the bases loaded Jared Thomas ripped a single to center field to score a pair of runs. Brayan Palencia was able to work his way out of the inning and kept the lead to just 2 runs.

In the top of the 6th inning Charlie Szykowny hit a 1-out single to the right field wall. Quinn McDaniel stepped into the box and launched a 371 foot home run to right field that had an exit velocity of 101 mph. It was McDaniel's first home run of the season, and tied up the game at 3-3 after 6 innings.

The next 3 innings were scoreless and both bullpens were dominant. The game headed to the top of the 10th all tied up at 3-3. After an quick out to start the inning, Zane Zielinski hit a clutch 2 strike pitch out to right field to bring home McDaniel on the play. That gave the Ems a 4-3 lead. After a quick strikeout, Thomas Gavello stepped into the box hoping to add onto the total. He battled in the box and worked his way to a full count. Gavello crushed a no-doubt home run to right field. It had a 103 mph exit velocity and traveled 386 feet to give the Ems a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the 10th.

Ian Villers pitched the 10th inning with a 3-run lead behind him. It was his 3rd inning on the mound for the Emeralds which is his longest outing in his Ems career. He gave up a 1-out walk but was able to strike out Caleb Hobson and got the final out of the game with a lineout to center field. Villers picked up his 1st win of the season as he pitched 3 hitless innings tonight.

The Ems are red hot as they have now won 3 games in a row to give themselves a 3-2 series lead after dropping the first 2 games this week. They'll look to take their 2nd consecutive series on the road tomorrow afternoon. With the win tonight, the Emeralds have guaranteed themselves a winning record on this 12-game road trip.

The Ems will now close out the series tomorrow afternoon against Spokane. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Josh Wolf on the mound.

