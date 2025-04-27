Bats Bounce Back for Big Win

EVERETT, WA - Having lost six of their last seven games, Vancouver earned a much-needed win on Saturday night by beating the Everett AquaSox [SEA] 10-1. All 10 runs scored on home runs, including two three-run homers, and a pair of two-run shots.

The AquaSox would strike first in this one, using a single and a double to score a run in the bottom of the first inning. That proved to be the only blemish for C's starter and MLB Pipeline's #11 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez ; he fired four innings while allowing just one run and striking out four.

Sean Keys got the party started for the C's in the third, driving in Victor Arias and Cutter Coffey with a deep shot - his second - to right field. The score stayed 3-1 until the fiftth, when Coffey hit a soaring fly ball to center field that cleared the wall for his third homer of the year.

In the sixth, it was top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala's turn to do some damage. He took a first pitch fastball over the wall for his fourth bomb of the season while driving in his seventh, eighthth, and ninth runs of the year. Finally, Carter Cunningham hit a titanic blast to right field - his first as a Canadian - to tack on a couple more runs.

Chay Yeager (W, 1-1) and Nate Garkow (S, 1) were excellent in relief for Vancouver after Perez left the game. Yeager fired two scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner and struck out four. Garkow pitched the final three frames to earn his first save of the year, allowing just one hit and no walks while punching out three.

With the win, the C's move to 9-11 on the season. They have a chance to salvage a series split in tomorrow's finale. First pitch of Sunday's game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with Everett righty Evan Truitt battling Vancouver's Grant Rogers, who enters play as the Northwest League's ERA leader. Canadians Baseball can be heard all season long on Sportsnet 650.

