The Great Gordon: Righty, Tri-City Shut out Hillsboro for Series Split

April 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Austin Gordon

HILLSBORO - Right-handed starter Austin Gordon (1-1) both grabbed his first professional win and bounced back from a tough Tuesday outing, throwing six shutout innings as part of a 3-0 blanking by the Tri-City Dust Devils (11-10) of the Hillsboro Hops (13-8) Sunday afternoon at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Gordon allowed only two hits in the best performance of his nascent pro career, one of which was a pop-up on the infield lost to the ground via miscommunication. The 2024 4th round pick of the Angels, out of Clemson, struck out five and walked two in his six frames, retiring Hillsboro in order in three of them. Relievers Max Gieg (2 IP, 2 K) and Jake Smith (1 IP, 1 K, 3rd save) covered the rest to seal a split of the series and send Tri-City back home to Gesa Stadium a game above .500. The Dust Devils' runs came in on an error-laden play in the top of the 1st, in which Hops starter Yordin Chalas (0-2) bobbled a grounder back to the mound and then threw wildly beyond first base. CF Joe Redfield, who had doubled, scored what ended up the only run the visitors would need to make it 1-0. Two-out RBI singles by DH Adrian Placencia (2nd inning) and 1B Ryan Nicholson (9th inning) gave Tri-City pitching room to complete the second shutout of the week.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The 9th inning hits by Placencia (2-5, RBI, R) and Nicholson (2-4, RBI, BB) gave them both multi-hit games. The two paced the lineup in the top half of the order in the week's series, combining for five doubles and seven RBI in playing all six games. Nicholson's 1st inning walk continued his season-opening on-base streak to 20 games.

-SS Arol Vera reached base twice, including a double off the wall in right field to lead off the 7th inning. The switch hitter ended up part of all nine Dust Devils reaching base by either hit or walk in the game.

-On the mound, Gordon, Gieg and Smith combined to retire 14 of the last 15 Hillsboro batters to come to the plate, with the Hops not getting a runner successfully to second after the 4th inning.

-The teams alternated wins in the six-game set, with Hillsboro winning games one, three and five of the series and Tri-City replying in games two, four and six. The Hops will make their first visit to Gesa Stadium in three weeks, with a six-game set beginning Tuesday, May 13th. The Dust Devils will not return to Hillsboro Ballpark until late July in the bulk of a nine-game Oregon road trip starting in Eugene after the all-star break.

THE INLAND NORTHWEST RIVALRY RETURNS

Tri-City returns home to take on their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, in a six-game series beginning Tuesday night, April 29th, with game times set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and a 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon game concluding the series. Bark in the Park Night for the doggos comes back to Gesa Stadium on Wednesday, April 30th, and Viñeros de Tri-City make their triumphant 2025 return from Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th.

For tickets to games in the Spokane series, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

