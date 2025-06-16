Homestand Preview: June 17-22 vs. Everett

June 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tuesday, June 17th - Baseball Hat Giveaway Night

presented by Pepsi and The Inlander

Arrive early for this one! The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Cap featuring the 2024 Northwest League Champions logo courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18th - Pink Goes Good with Green Night

Follow the yellow brick road to the most POPULAR game of the season! Take photos with the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West before they fly off to the Emerald City. Enter at the game for your chance to win tickets to local theatre productions. Plus, stick around after the game for our annual post-game Pride Parade on the field!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 19th - King Carl Night

Presented by Sierra Nevada and The Black Lens

In celebration of Juneteenth, we're honoring the life and legacy of local civil rights activist and champion boxer, Carl Maxey. Players will be wearing specialty King Carl jerseys that will be auctioned off later in the season to benefit the Sandy Williams Fund.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 20th - Educator Appreciation & Fireworks Night

presented by STCU & 105.7 Now FM

Join STCU and the Spokane Indians as we celebrate all the amazing school teachers, administrators, and employees in the Spokane area. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show!

First Pitch - 7:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 21st - Star Wars & Fireworks Night

Presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, & Nspire Magazine

Avista Stadium transforms into a galaxy far, far away. The night will include Star Wars trivia, character appearances, and a specialty Star Wars jersey auction benefiting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. Plus, we'll have a spectacular fireworks show presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers immediately following the game!

First Pitch - 7:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 22nd - Native Culture Day Game

presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians

Join us to celebrate our historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians as we welcome all tribes in the region and highlight Native Culture in the Inland Northwest. Plus, fans can stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field !

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.







