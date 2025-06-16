Michael Arroyo Named NWL Player of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: For the second straight week, an AquaSox player has been honored by the Northwest League, as infielder Michael Arroyo was named Player of the Week today. The No. 79 prospect in the game, according to MLB Pipeline, hit .476 (10-21) to raise his average to .280. He also hit four home runs, drove in nine, and scored five runs. His on-base percentage was 593 and he slugged 1.143.

Born in Cartagena, Colombia, he was signed as an international free agent by the Seattle Mariners on January 15, 2022

PLACE AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

Home Runs: 14 - tied for first place

OBP: .437 - second place

SLG: .532 - second place

OPS: .969 - second place

HBP: 24 - first place

Arroyo has hit in all 12 games this month.

2025 NWL WEEKLY HONORS

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (March 31 - April 16)

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (April 28 - May 4)

Jurrangelo Cijntje - Pitcher of the Week (May 12-18)

Ryan Hawks - Pitcher of the Week (June 2-8)

Michael Arroyo - Player of the Week June 9-15)

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel to Spokane for six games against the Indians beginning Tuesday, June 17, at 6:35 p.m. They will battle for a spot in the 2025 Northwest League Championship as the season's first half ends at the conclusion of the Spokane series. The Frogs return home June 24 for six games against the Eugene Emeralds.







