AquaSox Split Series With Canadians

April 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox split their series over the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday Fun Day in front of 2,088 fans at Funko Field, falling to their friendly foes from the north 9-8 in 10 innings.

Vancouver scored in the top of the first inning as Arjun Nimmala, the top prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, hit a solo home run to center field. Nimmala has cleared the fences in three consecutive games, and his five homers are tied with AquaSox outfielder Lazaro Montes for most in the High-A Northwest League.

The Canadians scored twice in the top of the third, but Everett trimmed Vancouver's lead to one run in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a two-out spark as Axel Sanchez walked and Colt Emerson singled. Tai Peete hit the duo home, lining a two-run double down the first base line.

Everett continued their offensive momentum in the bottom of the fourth. Anthony Donofrio tied the game 3-3, contributing an RBI single, and Sanchez provided the AquaSox a two-run lead after smacking a two-run double off of the left field wall.

Vancouver shaved their deficit to one run in the top of the fifth inning as Alex Stone hit a sacrifice fly to center field. Everett tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of Milkar Perez, who hit his first AquaSox home run to center field. Perez's long ball traveled 393 feet and was hit with an exit velocity of 107 MPH.

Surging ahead in the top of the ninth were the Canadians, who scored four runs to take an 8-6 lead. Carter Cunningham drew a bases-loaded walk, and Brennan Orf knocked a bases-clearing double down the third base line to jump ahead. Everett rallied in the bottom half of the frame, though, as Peete smacked an RBI double for his second extra-base hit of the night. Two batters later, Montes tied the game 8-8, hitting an RBI triple to right field.

During extra innings, Vancouver scored the only run to take a 9-8 lead. Eddie Micheletti Jr.'s RBI double proved to be the difference-maker as Everett went down scoreless in the bottom of the tenth.

Making his second start at Funko Field, 21-year-old right-hander Evan Truitt threw three innings, allowing three runs while striking out three. He only gave up five hits and walked only one. Relieving Truitt was Brock Moore, who threw one shutout inning and struck out one batter.

Also pitching in relief, Tyler Cleveland threw one scoreless inning, making all seven of his appearances this season scoreless. Stefan Raeth added two shutout innings of his own, recording three strikeouts while walking none and allowing zero hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E

VANCOUVER CANADIANS 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 4 1 9 12 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 0 8 10 2

WIN - Kai Peterson (1-0) LOSS - Charlie Beilenson (1-1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt, (3.0), Moore (1.0), Hernandez (1.0), Cleveland (1.0), Raeth (2.0), Beilenson (2.0)

VANCOUVER PITCHING: Rogers (4.1), Todd (1.2), Sanchez (1.0), Bonds (1.2), Peterson (1.1)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Milkar Perez (1)

VANCOUVER HOME RUNS: Arjun Nimmala (5)

ATTENDANCE: 2,088

TIME: 3 hours, 10 minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett travels south to Eugene, Oregon, to face off against the Eugene Emeralds for six games at PK Park! Following the series against Eugene, the AquaSox return home for a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning May 6. Buy your tickets for the series now as promotions include a blue t-shirt giveaway for Funko Friday and Star Wars Night featuring Postgame Fireworks and a jersey auction!

