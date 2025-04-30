Bo Davidson Walks off Everett in Thrilling 9th Inning Comeback

April 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds walked off the Everett AquaSox to take game 1 of the series by a final score of 3-2. The Emeralds trailed by 2 runs but rallied back to give the Ems their 3rd walk off win in just 7 games.

It was a scoreless first 4 frames as both starters were dialed in. In the top of the 5th inning Everett was able to get on the scoreboard. Jonny Farmelo was called up today to Everett and crushed a 2-run shot to give the Emeralds a 2-0 lead in the top of the 5th.

The Emeralds got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 7th inning. Quinn McDaniel crushed a solo home run to left center field that traveled 389 feet and had an exit velocity of 101 mph.

Eugene continued to battle back and was able to complete the comeback in the ninth inning. Gabriel Sosa was looking to convert his 2nd save of the season for Everett. He was able to get consecutive outs to start the inning. Scott Bandura stepped into the box and quickly fell behind 0-2. He was able to battle back and draw a walk to put the game tying run on base. Onil Perez stepped into the box as the game winning run and drew a 5 pitch walk to reach first base.

Thomas Gavello battled against Sosa and hit a 2 strike single out to right field to score Bandura and tie up the game at 2-2. The next batter, Cole Foster, drew a 4 pitch walk to load up the bases as the lineup flipped to the top for Bo Davidson. He wasted no time as he hit a bloop single out to left to bring home the game winning run for the 3-2 Emeralds victory.

Eugene now sits at 12-10 on the season and just a game out of first place in the Northwest League. Game 2 of the series will be tomorrow night with Esmerlin Vinicio on the mound. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.